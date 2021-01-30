Allen and Lowry were on target for Coleraine

An 88th-minute header from substitute Stephen Lowry gave in-form Coleraine an important 2-1 victory over Crusaders at the Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders fell behind early on when former player Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring with an excellent strike after a bizarre build-up.

Curtis Allen equalised with a predatory flick from close range just after the half hour.

It was a sixth consecutive Irish Premiership win for Oran Kearney's men.

Having secured an impressive 2-1 away victory over Larne on Tuesday night, fourth-placed Coleraine are two points behind the third-placed Crues with a game in hand.

Defeat means Stephen Baxter's side have now gone four league matches without a win, having drawn their three outings coming into Saturday's trip to Ballycastle Road.

Having been left out of the starting line-u by Kearney, Lowry came off the bench to win the match as he met a Jamie Glackin free-kick at the back post with a close-range header for his second goal in two games.

McGonigle's opener in the 17th minute was a fantastic finish from the former Bannsiders striker.

Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane tried to clear the ball but his clearance struck Crues forward Adam Lecky on the head, knocking him over, and dropped to McGonigle, who found the bottom corner from long range with a superbly struck shot.

That goal livened up what had been a quiet opening spell with very little goalmouth incident in a match between two sides that had made four changes to their starting line-ups.

Coleraine began to play their way into the match after falling behind and Evan Tweed fired a half-volley over the crossbar just before Allen's close-range equaliser on 31 minutes.

An Aaron Traynor cross from the left was met at the back post by Lyndon Kane and his ball across the face of goal was flicked in well by Allen for his first goal of the season.

Gareth McGonaghie had a goal for the home side disallowed for a foul on keeper O'Neill early in the second half and both sides had chances to score before Lowry's late winner.

Coleraine's Stephen Lowry: "I probably wasn't meant to be in the box for the free-kick, but it was the last few minutes so I just took a chance and drifted in. It is nice to score goals but the win is the most important thing for us because we are on a great run of form.

"I can understand Oran's decision to leave me on the bench but I make no bones about it - I wanted to play and I felt like I could have played from the start. There is good competition in the squad and we have good players to come in, but hopefully I have done enough to get back in on Tuesday night."