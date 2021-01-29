Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene has you covered for Saturday's Scottish football action.

Stephen O'Donnell and James McFadden are on the couch for highlights of all four Premiership games at 19:30 GMT on BBC Scotland and 23:40 on BBC One Scotland.

Leanne Crichton joins Steven Thompson for the Sportscene results show on BBC Scotland at 16:30.

And Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will keep you across all the top flight and Championship games.

You can also listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan on Saturday and Sunday from midday.

And there will be live coverage of all the weekend's football on the BBC Sport website and app, with highlights to follow.