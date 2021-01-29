Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Joelinton has not scored for Newcastle since November's win over Crystal Palace

Newcastle say they will take "appropriate action" against forward Joelinton after he appeared to breach coronavirus rules by getting a haircut.

The Brazilian, 24, posted a photo on Instagram, which has now been deleted, of him having his hair cut by a barber.

All hair salons and barbers in England are currently closed under lockdown regulations.

"We are disappointed by the image shared by Joelinton," said a Newcastle United spokesperson.

"There are clear Covid-19 protocols in place and the club continues to guide and educate its players on their responsibilities.

"The club will be taking appropriate action internally."

Joelinton joined Newcastle from Hoffenheim in 2019 for a club-record £40m fee.

He has scored one goal in the Premier League this season for Steve Bruce's side.