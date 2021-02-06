Barnsley v Derby County called off because of waterlogged pitch

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC
Barnelsy are 12th in the Championship, eight places and eight points above Derby

Barnsley's home Championship match against Derby County has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy overnight rain, which is forecast to continue, left the Oakwell pitch in an unplayable state.

A Barnsley statement said: "After incessant heavy rain, and despite the best efforts of our groundstaff, the decision was made to postpone the fixture after a 12:00 GMT inspection."

No new date has yet been set for the rearranged fixture.

Meanwhile, Barnsley striker Patrick Schmidt has returned to his homeland to join Austrian side SV Ried on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined in August 2019 but has only started six games from a total of 41 appearances.

