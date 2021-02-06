Bournemouth v Birmingham City

BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|28
|16
|7
|5
|35
|23
|12
|55
|2
|Swansea
|27
|15
|8
|4
|35
|15
|20
|53
|3
|Brentford
|26
|14
|9
|3
|48
|26
|22
|51
|4
|Reading
|26
|14
|5
|7
|40
|29
|11
|47
|5
|Watford
|27
|13
|8
|6
|31
|20
|11
|47
|6
|Bournemouth
|27
|11
|9
|7
|40
|26
|14
|42
|7
|Middlesbrough
|27
|11
|7
|9
|30
|24
|6
|40
|8
|Blackburn
|26
|11
|6
|9
|41
|28
|13
|39
|9
|Bristol City
|27
|12
|3
|12
|29
|31
|-2
|39
|10
|Stoke
|27
|9
|11
|7
|32
|29
|3
|38
|11
|Preston
|27
|11
|3
|13
|31
|34
|-3
|36
|12
|Barnsley
|27
|10
|6
|11
|29
|34
|-5
|36
|13
|Luton
|26
|9
|6
|11
|21
|28
|-7
|33
|14
|Millwall
|27
|6
|14
|7
|22
|25
|-3
|32
|15
|Huddersfield
|27
|9
|5
|13
|30
|38
|-8
|32
|16
|Cardiff
|26
|8
|7
|11
|33
|31
|2
|31
|17
|QPR
|26
|7
|9
|10
|25
|32
|-7
|30
|18
|Coventry
|27
|7
|9
|11
|26
|37
|-11
|30
|19
|Nottm Forest
|27
|7
|8
|12
|22
|30
|-8
|29
|20
|Derby
|27
|7
|7
|13
|17
|28
|-11
|28
|21
|Birmingham
|27
|6
|10
|11
|19
|31
|-12
|28
|22
|Rotherham
|25
|7
|5
|13
|30
|35
|-5
|26
|23
|Sheff Wed
|26
|8
|7
|11
|18
|26
|-8
|25
|24
|Wycombe
|25
|3
|7
|15
|18
|42
|-24
|16