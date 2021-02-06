Coventry City v Watford

Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Julien Da Costa with a cross.
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Marosi
- 4Rose
- 2Østigard
- 15Hyam
- 29Da Costa
- 8Allen
- 38Hamer
- 25James
- 21McCallum
- 11O'Hare
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 5McFadzean
- 10Jobello
- 12Gyökeres
- 16Pask
- 26Shipley
- 28Eccles
- 30Tavares
- 31Billson
- 41Bapaga
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Bachmann
- 3Ngakia
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31SierraltaBooked at 24mins
- 11Masina
- 14Chalobah
- 8Cleverley
- 23Sarr
- 9Deeney
- 12Sema
- 18GrayBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 6Wilmot
- 7Zinckernagel
- 10João Pedro
- 15Cathcart
- 19Hughes
- 25Perica
- 32Navarro
- 33Elliot
- 44Hungbo
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tom Cleverley.
Post update
Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).
Post update
Leo Østigard (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
Post update
Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).
Post update
Matty James (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julien Da Costa (Coventry City).
Booking
Andre Gray (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Andre Gray (Watford).
Post update
Matty James (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
William Troost-Ekong (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Post update
Offside, Coventry City. Jamie Allen tries a through ball, but Julien Da Costa is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
Post update
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie Allen (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leo Østigard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julien Da Costa (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross.
Match report to follow.