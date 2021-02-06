Championship
CoventryCoventry City0WatfordWatford0

Coventry City v Watford

Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Marosi
  • 4Rose
  • 2Østigard
  • 15Hyam
  • 29Da Costa
  • 8Allen
  • 38Hamer
  • 25James
  • 21McCallum
  • 11O'Hare
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 5McFadzean
  • 10Jobello
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 16Pask
  • 26Shipley
  • 28Eccles
  • 30Tavares
  • 31Billson
  • 41Bapaga

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 3Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31SierraltaBooked at 24mins
  • 11Masina
  • 14Chalobah
  • 8Cleverley
  • 23Sarr
  • 9Deeney
  • 12Sema
  • 18GrayBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 6Wilmot
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 10João Pedro
  • 15Cathcart
  • 19Hughes
  • 25Perica
  • 32Navarro
  • 33Elliot
  • 44Hungbo
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Julien Da Costa with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tom Cleverley.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).

  4. Post update

    Leo Østigard (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Troy Deeney.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).

  7. Post update

    Matty James (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Julien Da Costa (Coventry City).

  10. Booking

    Andre Gray (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andre Gray (Watford).

  12. Post update

    Matty James (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    William Troost-Ekong (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Coventry City. Jamie Allen tries a through ball, but Julien Da Costa is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.

  17. Post update

    Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Allen (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leo Østigard.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julien Da Costa (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich28167535231255
2Swansea27158435152053
3Brentford26149348262251
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading26145740291147
6Bournemouth27119740261442
7Middlesbrough2711793024640
8Blackburn26116941281339
9Bristol City27123122931-239
10Stoke2791173229338
11Preston27113133134-336
12Barnsley27106112934-536
13Luton2696112128-733
14Millwall2761472225-332
15Huddersfield2795133038-832
16Cardiff2687113331231
17Coventry28710112637-1131
18QPR2679102532-730
19Nottm Forest2778122230-829
20Derby2777131728-1128
21Birmingham27610111931-1228
22Rotherham2575133035-526
23Sheff Wed2687111826-825
24Wycombe2537151842-2416
View full Championship table

