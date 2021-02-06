Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0CardiffCardiff City2

Bristol City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bentley
  • 2Hunt
  • 22Kalas
  • 5MawsonBooked at 45mins
  • 19Mariappa
  • 42Massengo
  • 20Williams
  • 17LansburyBooked at 45mins
  • 21Wells
  • 9Diédhiou
  • 18Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 4Nagy
  • 10Paterson
  • 12O'Leary
  • 23Moore
  • 26Vyner
  • 28Pearson
  • 30Bakinson
  • 33Bell
  • 45Palmer

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12SmithiesSubstituted forPhillipsat 11'minutes
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 38Ng
  • 6Vaulks
  • 8Ralls
  • 3Bennett
  • 23Wilson
  • 27Ojo
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 7Bacuna
  • 11Murphy
  • 19Watters
  • 21Pack
  • 28Sang
  • 29M Harris
  • 32Bagan
  • 33Hoilett
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Cardiff City) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Bennett with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bristol City 0, Cardiff City 2.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bristol City 0, Cardiff City 2.

  7. Booking

    Alfie Mawson (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Mawson (Bristol City).

  9. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Harry Wilson tries a through ball, but Kieffer Moore is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Henri Lansbury (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Henri Lansbury (Bristol City).

  13. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City).

  16. Post update

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Sean Morrison.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Williams (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Top Stories