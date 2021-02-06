Bristol City v Cardiff City

Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bentley
- 2Hunt
- 22Kalas
- 5MawsonBooked at 45mins
- 19Mariappa
- 42Massengo
- 20Williams
- 17LansburyBooked at 45mins
- 21Wells
- 9Diédhiou
- 18Semenyo
Substitutes
- 4Nagy
- 10Paterson
- 12O'Leary
- 23Moore
- 26Vyner
- 28Pearson
- 30Bakinson
- 33Bell
- 45Palmer
Cardiff
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12SmithiesSubstituted forPhillipsat 11'minutes
- 4Morrison
- 5Flint
- 16Nelson
- 38Ng
- 6Vaulks
- 8Ralls
- 3Bennett
- 23Wilson
- 27Ojo
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 7Bacuna
- 11Murphy
- 19Watters
- 21Pack
- 28Sang
- 29M Harris
- 32Bagan
- 33Hoilett
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Cardiff City) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Bennett with a cross.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bristol City 0, Cardiff City 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bristol City 0, Cardiff City 2.
Booking
Alfie Mawson (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Bristol City).
Harry Wilson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cardiff City. Harry Wilson tries a through ball, but Kieffer Moore is caught offside.
Booking
Henri Lansbury (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Bristol City).
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City).
Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Attempt blocked. Joe Williams (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
