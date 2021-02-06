Ipswich Town v Blackpool

IpswichIpswich Town15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Holy
- 41Matheson
- 6Woolfenden
- 2McGuinness
- 30Kenlock
- 21Downes
- 18Judge
- 23Dozzell
- 27Thomas
- 40Parrott
- 20Sears
Substitutes
- 3Ward
- 4Chambers
- 7Edwards
- 10Norwood
- 25Drinan
- 28Cornell
- 33Harrop
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Maxwell
- 2Lawrence-Gabriel
- 21Ekpiteta
- 4Thorniley
- 3Husband
- 17Virtue-Thick
- 39Stewart
- 12Dougall
- 10Kaikai
- 32Embleton
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 13Sims
- 15Mitchell
- 18Ward
- 19Simms
- 20Turton
- 29Garbutt
- 30Lubala
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report will appear here