FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: Highbury Stadium, England

Fleetwood Town v Bristol Rovers

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Cairns
  • 22Donacien
  • 4Connolly
  • 32Holgate
  • 3Andrew
  • 24Batty
  • 16Rossiter
  • 10Camps
  • 17Madden
  • 18Vassell
  • 11Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Coleman
  • 8Duffy
  • 19McKay
  • 20Saunders
  • 27Biggins
  • 33Hill
  • 39Morris

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Day
  • 5Ehmer
  • 26Baldwin
  • 15Kilgour
  • 43Williams
  • 4Grant
  • 7Liddle
  • 3Leahy
  • 11Nicholson
  • 9Hanlan
  • 17Daly

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 14McCormick
  • 21Ayunga
  • 24Tutonda
  • 25Harries
  • 33Rodman
  • 41Oztumer
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123235-334
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
