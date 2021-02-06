League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Balcombe
  • 2Halliday
  • 4Anderson
  • 21Butler
  • 24John
  • 14Smith
  • 6Gomes
  • 11Taylor
  • 17Richards
  • 3James
  • 9Okenabirhie

Substitutes

  • 5Wright
  • 8Robertson
  • 10Lokilo
  • 13Jones
  • 15Bostock
  • 22Simoes Inacio
  • 27Greaves

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Stevens
  • 12Long
  • 5Moore
  • 22Atkinson
  • 3Ruffels
  • 17Henry
  • 6Gorrin
  • 8Brannagan
  • 27Lee
  • 9Taylor
  • 30Barker

Substitutes

  • 1Eastwood
  • 10Sykes
  • 11Winnall
  • 14Forde
  • 24Grayson
  • 25Shodipo
  • 28Kelly
Referee:
James Bell

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123235-334
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
