Exeter City v Bradford City

Goal! Exeter City 0, Bradford City 1. Charles Vernam (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Andrésson
- 30Key
- 26Sweeney
- 15Parkes
- 20Page
- 16Willmott
- 8Taylor
- 10Collins
- 3Sparkes
- 12Bowman
- 17Jay
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 4Atangana
- 9Seymour
- 14Randall
- 18Fisher
- 23Maxted
- 34Hartridge
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Hornby
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 4O'Connor
- 6O'Connor
- 23Wood
- 22Sutton
- 18WattBooked at 12mins
- 12Stevens
- 8Cooke
- 31Crankshaw
- 15Vernam
Substitutes
- 5Canavan
- 7Pritchard
- 10Donaldson
- 14Foulds
- 19Burrell
- 20Huffer
- 26Scales
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Cooke (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Vernam.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Jay.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Exeter City).
Post update
Connor Wood (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Elliot Watt (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Matt Jay (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).
Post update
Foul by Tom Parkes (Exeter City).
Post update
Charles Vernam (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Joshua Key (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Crankshaw (Bradford City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Jay (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Taylor.
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie Willmott (Exeter City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Bowman.
Post update
Foul by Jack Sparkes (Exeter City).
Post update
Finn Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.