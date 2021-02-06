League Two
ExeterExeter City0BradfordBradford City1

Exeter City v Bradford City

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Andrésson
  • 30Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 20Page
  • 16Willmott
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 4Atangana
  • 9Seymour
  • 14Randall
  • 18Fisher
  • 23Maxted
  • 34Hartridge

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Hornby
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6O'Connor
  • 23Wood
  • 22Sutton
  • 18WattBooked at 12mins
  • 12Stevens
  • 8Cooke
  • 31Crankshaw
  • 15Vernam

Substitutes

  • 5Canavan
  • 7Pritchard
  • 10Donaldson
  • 14Foulds
  • 19Burrell
  • 20Huffer
  • 26Scales
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 0, Bradford City 1. Charles Vernam (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Cooke (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Vernam.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Jay.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Willmott (Exeter City).

  5. Post update

    Connor Wood (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Elliot Watt (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Matt Jay (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tom Parkes (Exeter City).

  10. Post update

    Charles Vernam (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Joshua Key (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Crankshaw (Bradford City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Jay (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Taylor.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie Willmott (Exeter City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Bowman.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Sparkes (Exeter City).

  17. Post update

    Finn Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories