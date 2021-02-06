Leyton Orient v Colchester United

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00ColchesterColchester United
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 18Akinola
- 29Thompson
- 16Brophy
- 28Freeman
- 4Cissé
- 8Clay
- 9Wilkinson
- 35Abrahams
- 15Kemp
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 3Widdowson
- 5Happe
- 7McAnuff
- 11Dayton
- 17Dennis
- 39Johnson
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29George
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 3Doherty
- 14Chilvers
- 4Lapslie
- 22Sarpong-Wiredu
- 23Poku
- 11Harriott
- 45Nouble
Substitutes
- 6Sowunmi
- 7Senior
- 9Oteh
- 10Brown
- 21Clampin
- 24Stevenson
- 28Coulter
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match report will appear here