League Two
NewportNewport County15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Carlisle23133734221242
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Newport2411763527840
8Exeter26109746331339
9Salford25108732211138
10Leyton Orient26114113429537
11Crawley249873531435
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Bradford259792728-134
14Oldham26104124146-534
15Mansfield2471163230232
16Port Vale2795133940-132
17Scunthorpe26102142834-632
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage25510101927-825
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
