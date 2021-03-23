League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Mansfield Town v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 31Stone
  • 12Gordon
  • 6Rawson
  • 14Perch
  • 3Benning
  • 10Maris
  • 7Charsley
  • 16Quinn
  • 29Law
  • 9Bowery
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 5Sweeney
  • 8O Clarke
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 23Wright
  • 25Ward
  • 27Sinclair

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Thomas
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Stokes
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 12Allen
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 11Cadden
  • 10Collins
  • 17Bailey
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 16Evans
  • 18Young
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23Davison
  • 25Richardson
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kane Wilson.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Elliott Whitehouse.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Bowery.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Farrend Rawson (Mansfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by George Maris.

  8. Post update

    Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).

  9. Post update

    Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).

  12. Post update

    Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers).

  15. Post update

    Farrend Rawson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Bowery.

  First Half begins.

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham36198948331565
2Cambridge371971155342164
3Forest Green361711849371262
4Tranmere35187104839961
5Bolton36179104743460
6Morecambe36178115149259
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter341411958401853
9Salford3513121041291251
10Crawley35149124744351
11Carlisle33146134641548
12Bradford34139123838048
13Harrogate36146164041-148
14Leyton Orient35138143939047
15Stevenage371016113132-146
16Mansfield37916124448-443
17Oldham36119165261-942
18Scunthorpe35126173645-942
19Port Vale37118184651-541
20Walsall35815123845-739
21Barrow34108164143-238
22Colchester36814143349-1638
23Southend36710192250-2831
24Grimsby35610192654-2828
View full League Two table

