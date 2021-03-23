League Two
SouthendSouthend United19:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Walsall

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 24Demetriou
  • 5Hobson
  • 48White
  • 42Hart
  • 17Hackett-Fairchild
  • 4McCormack
  • 44Ferguson
  • 20Nathaniel-George
  • 8Dieng
  • 10Goodship

Substitutes

  • 6Cordner
  • 7Olayinka
  • 9Akinola
  • 13Seaden
  • 28Taylor
  • 29Mellis
  • 30Holmes

Walsall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Roberts
  • 18Leak
  • 5J Clarke
  • 4Sadler
  • 2Norman
  • 8Kinsella
  • 7Sinclair
  • 3Melbourne
  • 10Gordon
  • 9Lavery
  • 23Osadebe

Substitutes

  • 11Osei Yaw
  • 12Bates
  • 13Rose
  • 14Cockerill-Mollett
  • 15McDonald
  • 20Perry
  • 28Vincent
Referee:
David Rock

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham36198948331565
2Cambridge371971155342164
3Forest Green361711849371262
4Tranmere35187104839961
5Bolton36179104743460
6Morecambe36178115149259
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter341411958401853
9Salford3513121041291251
10Crawley35149124744351
11Carlisle34147134641549
12Leyton Orient36139143939048
13Bradford34139123838048
14Harrogate36146164041-148
15Stevenage371016113132-146
16Mansfield37916124448-443
17Oldham36119165261-942
18Scunthorpe35126173645-942
19Port Vale37118184651-541
20Walsall35815123845-739
21Barrow34108164143-238
22Colchester36814143349-1638
23Southend36710192250-2831
24Grimsby35610192654-2828
