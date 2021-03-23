Southend United v Walsall

SouthendSouthend United19:00WalsallWalsall
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 5Hobson
- 48White
- 42Hart
- 17Hackett-Fairchild
- 4McCormack
- 44Ferguson
- 20Nathaniel-George
- 8Dieng
- 10Goodship
Substitutes
- 6Cordner
- 7Olayinka
- 9Akinola
- 13Seaden
- 28Taylor
- 29Mellis
- 30Holmes
Walsall
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Roberts
- 18Leak
- 5J Clarke
- 4Sadler
- 2Norman
- 8Kinsella
- 7Sinclair
- 3Melbourne
- 10Gordon
- 9Lavery
- 23Osadebe
Substitutes
- 11Osei Yaw
- 12Bates
- 13Rose
- 14Cockerill-Mollett
- 15McDonald
- 20Perry
- 28Vincent
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match report will appear here