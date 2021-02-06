Celtic v Motherwell

Listen to live commentary from 14:50 GMT
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Listen to live commentary from 14:50 GMT
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|27
|24
|3
|0
|67
|7
|60
|75
|2
|Celtic
|25
|15
|7
|3
|55
|20
|35
|52
|3
|Hibernian
|27
|13
|7
|7
|37
|26
|11
|46
|4
|Aberdeen
|26
|12
|8
|6
|31
|26
|5
|44
|5
|Livingston
|26
|11
|6
|9
|34
|29
|5
|39
|6
|St Mirren
|24
|8
|5
|11
|24
|28
|-4
|29
|7
|Dundee Utd
|27
|6
|10
|11
|21
|38
|-17
|28
|8
|St Johnstone
|27
|6
|9
|12
|25
|36
|-11
|27
|9
|Motherwell
|25
|6
|7
|12
|23
|37
|-14
|25
|10
|Kilmarnock
|26
|7
|3
|16
|26
|37
|-11
|24
|11
|Ross County
|27
|6
|5
|16
|21
|51
|-30
|23
|12
|Hamilton
|25
|5
|4
|16
|22
|51
|-29
|19
With fans and board losing patience, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is at the most 'dangerous point' of his successful seven-year spell, writes Tom English.
British doubles player Jamie Murray on Melbourne life, further concern about the Australian Open this week and his obsession with Football Manager.
Former racing driver, team owner and entrepreneur Eddie Jordan chats to Tom English.
Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings talks Twickenham 2019, Finn Russell's "box of tricks", and his decision to join Gloucester.
Former British & Irish Lions prop Tom Smith says he is "doing well" in his recovery from stage four colon cancer, but still has to have chemotherapy every two weeks.
Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer David Wilkie on his Games glory, Elton John & his journey from Sri Lanka to Scotland.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland