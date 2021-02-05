Aston Villa Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women12:30Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 29Weiß
- 23Hanssen
- 5N'Dow
- 6Asante
- 3Ale
- 15Haigh
- 21Ewers
- 12Hutton
- 20Iwabuchi
- 9Larsen
- 19Abreu Sousa Silva
Substitutes
- 1Rogers
- 7Follis
- 11West
- 13Siems
- 14Syme
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 18Gregory
- 26Goodwin
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mikalsen
- 11Cho
- 20McManus
- 3Zadorsky
- 5Harrop
- 12Percival
- 18Kennedy
- 7Davison
- 16Graham
- 14Addison
- 9Dean
Substitutes
- 4Green
- 15Worm
- 17Ngunga
- 19Quinn
- 23Ayane
- 32Martin
- 35Morgan
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
Match report to follow.