Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women12:30Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Aston Villa Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 29Weiß
  • 23Hanssen
  • 5N'Dow
  • 6Asante
  • 3Ale
  • 15Haigh
  • 21Ewers
  • 12Hutton
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 9Larsen
  • 19Abreu Sousa Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 7Follis
  • 11West
  • 13Siems
  • 14Syme
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 18Gregory
  • 26Goodwin

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mikalsen
  • 11Cho
  • 20McManus
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 5Harrop
  • 12Percival
  • 18Kennedy
  • 7Davison
  • 16Graham
  • 14Addison
  • 9Dean

Substitutes

  • 4Green
  • 15Worm
  • 17Ngunga
  • 19Quinn
  • 23Ayane
  • 32Martin
  • 35Morgan
Referee:
Jane Simms

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1210203863232
2Man Utd Women13102132112132
3Man City Women1283141103127
4Arsenal Women117223993023
5Everton Women115242117417
6Reading Women133641623-715
7Tottenham Women113351322-912
8B'ham City Women10316915-610
9Brighton Women13238829-219
10West Ham Women112181328-157
11Aston Villa Women112181030-207
12Bristol City Women12129949-405
View full The FA Women's Super League table

