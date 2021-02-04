Aston Villa v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender David Luiz will both serve one-match bans on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has reported no new injuries but he may freshen up his side in the wake of a lacklustre defeat by West Ham.

Bertrand Traore, Trezeguet and new signing Morgan Sanson could all start.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender David Luiz are both suspended as a result of their red cards at Wolves on Tuesday.

Leno's absence means either Alex Runarsson or Mat Ryan will start, although the latter has a hip problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham did a job on Aston Villa on Wednesday but, unlike last season, I don't look at Dean Smith's side when they lose now and think they are going to go on a run of bad results.

The Hammers were set up to nullify Jack Grealish and it worked, so it will be interesting to see how Arsenal approach this one.

Will the Gunners bother doing that with Grealish, or will they just think they are better than Villa and just go and play their football? I don't know.

Arsenal are without the suspended David Luiz in defence so they might change their shape and go with three at the back - but I fancy Villa to edge this one anyhow.

Prediction: 2-1

The Gunners managed just two shots on target in total

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa, who won the reverse fixture 3-0, could complete a first league double over Arsenal since the 1992-93 season.

Arsenal haven't lost three league matches in a row against Villa since 1993.

Aston Villa

It's four defeats in six league games for Villa, as many as they had in their previous 18.

They have lost 16 of their past 18 Premier League matches in the month of February, only beating Norwich in 2016 and drawing at Cardiff in 2014.

Dean Smith's side need just three more points to equal last season's final total of 35.

Jack Grealish has been directly involved in 16 league goals in 20 appearances, scoring six times and providing 10 assists. It's already his highest tally in a season.

Arsenal