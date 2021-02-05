Fulham v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

On-loan Jesse Lingard scored two goals on his West Ham debut in midweek

TEAM NEWS

New Fulham forward Josh Maja has begun training with the club and could be involved for the first time.

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney remain sidelined but head coach Scott Parker has no fresh injury problems.

West Ham manager David Moyes also has no new injury concerns following the midweek win over Aston Villa.

Moyes says long-term absentee Arthur Masuaku is "hopefully only a month or so" away from a return after knee surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham came unstuck against Liverpool last weekend, when they did not play well, but the sign of a good side is when you can respond after a poor performance and the Hammers certainly did that in their win over Aston Villa.

I was impressed by the way David Moyes' side were set up from front to back - they kept Jack Grealish quiet for starters, but they always got men forward quickly too.

New loan signing Jesse Lingard made an instant impression with his two goals in that game, and he has clearly been training hard and looked really sharp despite hardly playing for Manchester United this season. There will be more to come from him, I'm sure.

Fulham did not really lay a finger on Leicester on Wednesday and their long wait for a first league win since the end of November goes on - I don't see them ending it here, either.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are looking for a fourth consecutive win over Fulham.

However, Fulham have won on two of the last three occasions they have hosted the Hammers.

West Ham have scored in 16 successive Premier League matches against Fulham since a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage in December 2006.

Fulham

Fulham have gone 11 league games without a win (D7, L4), the longest current winless streak in the top flight.

They could lose five successive home fixtures in all competitions for the first time since 2013.

Scott Parker's side might also set a club Premier League record of eight consecutive winless matches at home.

They have only scored one goal in their past six games at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are winless in their past 19 Premier League London derbies (D2, L17), and have conceded in each of their last 28.

West Ham United