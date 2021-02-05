Last updated on .From the section National League

Dover have played nine games at The Crabble so far this season

Dover Athletic's National League game with Hartlepool United on Saturday has been postponed.

The pitch at Dover's Crabble ground is waterlogged following heavy rain and was deemed unplayable after an inspection on Friday morning.

No new date for the fixture has yet been announced.

Dover have only played 15 matches this season - the joint-fewest in the league - with this postponement being their eighth so far.

The club called off five games at the start of December, and matches with Chesterfield and Sutton were also postponed before New Year.