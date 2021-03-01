Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Match report to follow.
Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|18
|12
|3
|3
|44
|20
|24
|39
|2
|Raith Rovers
|16
|8
|3
|5
|32
|24
|8
|27
|3
|Dunfermline
|17
|7
|6
|4
|26
|19
|7
|27
|4
|Queen of Sth
|18
|7
|3
|8
|26
|35
|-9
|24
|5
|Dundee
|15
|5
|6
|4
|28
|29
|-1
|21
|6
|Arbroath
|18
|5
|6
|7
|15
|20
|-5
|21
|7
|Inverness CT
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|19
|4
|19
|8
|Morton
|17
|4
|7
|6
|16
|22
|-6
|19
|9
|Ayr
|16
|4
|5
|7
|20
|21
|-1
|17
|10
|Alloa
|18
|3
|4
|11
|20
|41
|-21
|13
