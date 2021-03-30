Cove Rangers v Airdrieonians

Cove RangersCove Rangers19:45AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|13
|8
|3
|2
|22
|8
|14
|27
|2
|Cove Rangers
|13
|6
|3
|4
|16
|10
|6
|21
|3
|Partick Thistle
|12
|5
|4
|3
|14
|9
|5
|19
|4
|Montrose
|13
|5
|4
|4
|21
|19
|2
|19
|5
|Peterhead
|13
|6
|1
|6
|12
|13
|-1
|19
|6
|East Fife
|11
|5
|2
|4
|15
|14
|1
|17
|7
|Airdrieonians
|12
|5
|1
|6
|19
|16
|3
|16
|8
|Dumbarton
|11
|3
|2
|6
|5
|12
|-7
|11
|9
|Clyde
|10
|3
|1
|6
|12
|24
|-12
|10
|10
|Forfar
|12
|2
|3
|7
|6
|17
|-11
|9