Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1

Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 15Hamilton
  • 24TappingBooked at 76mins
  • 3McIntyre
  • 11Jardine
  • 6LairdSubstituted forBlackat 87'minutes
  • 26De VitaSubstituted forBrownat 70'minutes
  • 16CampbellBooked at 23mins
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forDishingtonat 81'minutes
  • 19See

Substitutes

  • 4Black
  • 8Brown
  • 14Crane
  • 17Beveridge
  • 18Dishington
  • 20Newman
  • 21Goodfellow
  • 22Henderson

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Sinnamon
  • 5Douglas
  • 3ClarkBooked at 90mins
  • 8Lowdon
  • 11FlanaganSubstituted forChristieat 84'minutes
  • 6HunterBooked at 32mins
  • 4MoxonSubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutes
  • 7Wallace
  • 9SmithSubstituted forWatsonat 90+4'minutes
  • 10AndersonSubstituted forWrightat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Kinnear
  • 14Love
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Fleming
  • 17Watson
  • 18McCaw
  • 19Christie
  • 20Wright
  • 21Currie
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 1.

  3. Booking

    Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Jamie Dishington (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Dean Watson replaces Aidan Smith.

  9. Post update

    Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Maxwell Wright (Annan Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Jamie Dishington (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Maxwell Wright (Annan Athletic).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Andrew Black replaces Marc Laird.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maxwell Wright (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Maxwell Wright replaces Iain Anderson.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Darren Christie replaces Nathan Flanagan.

  20. Post update

    Daniel Jardine (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

