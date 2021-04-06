Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 1.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 15Hamilton
- 24TappingBooked at 76mins
- 3McIntyre
- 11Jardine
- 6LairdSubstituted forBlackat 87'minutes
- 26De VitaSubstituted forBrownat 70'minutes
- 16CampbellBooked at 23mins
- 10HandlingSubstituted forDishingtonat 81'minutes
- 19See
Substitutes
- 4Black
- 8Brown
- 14Crane
- 17Beveridge
- 18Dishington
- 20Newman
- 21Goodfellow
- 22Henderson
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mitchell
- 2Sinnamon
- 5Douglas
- 3ClarkBooked at 90mins
- 8Lowdon
- 11FlanaganSubstituted forChristieat 84'minutes
- 6HunterBooked at 32mins
- 4MoxonSubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutes
- 7Wallace
- 9SmithSubstituted forWatsonat 90+4'minutes
- 10AndersonSubstituted forWrightat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Kinnear
- 14Love
- 15Docherty
- 16Fleming
- 17Watson
- 18McCaw
- 19Christie
- 20Wright
- 21Currie
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 1.
Booking
Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Dishington (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic).
Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Dean Watson replaces Aidan Smith.
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Maxwell Wright (Annan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jamie Dishington (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Maxwell Wright (Annan Athletic).
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Andrew Black replaces Marc Laird.
Attempt saved. Maxwell Wright (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Maxwell Wright replaces Iain Anderson.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Darren Christie replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Daniel Jardine (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.