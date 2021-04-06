Brechin City v Stenhousemuir

Match ends, Brechin City 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Brechin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hutton
- 15Jordan
- 21O'Connor
- 2McIntosh
- 22McLevyBooked at 65mins
- 24Devine
- 16BarronBooked at 77mins
- 8Inglis
- 12Reekie
- 23SlavenSubstituted forPatonat 86'minutes
- 18McKee
Substitutes
- 4McLauchlan
- 5Bollan
- 11Osman
- 17Paton
- 19O'Neil
- 20Paton
Stenhousemuir
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Martin
- 27Brydon
- 19Corbett
- 4Little
- 2TiffoneyBooked at 28minsSubstituted forBiabiat 61'minutes
- 6Blair
- 7Tapping
- 21HodgeSubstituted forHalleranat 81'minutes
- 16Yeats
- 18DochertyBooked at 51minsSubstituted forCollinsat 83'minutes
- 25McGuiganSubstituted forHopkirkat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Kane
- 8Halleran
- 9Grigor
- 10Hopkirk
- 12Biabi
- 14Watters
- 17Erskine
- 20Fairley
- 26Collins
Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Creag Little (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Jordan (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jack Brydon.
Foul by Botti Biabi (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Christopher McKee (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Brechin City. Chris Paton replaces Sean Slaven.
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Collins replaces Alan Docherty.
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Jack Hodge.
Callum Tapping (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Connor Barron (Brechin City).
Connor Barron (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sean Slaven (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jack Brydon (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gregor Jordan.