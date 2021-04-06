Scottish League Two
Queen's ParkQueen's Park3CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Queen's Park v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Muir
  • 24DoyleSubstituted forMorrisonat 80'minutes
  • 4KildayBooked at 66mins
  • 5Grant
  • 14Paterson
  • 21GillespieBooked at 70mins
  • 48ConnellSubstituted forLyonat 45'minutes
  • 19QuitongoSubstituted forMacLeanat 73'minutes
  • 10Galt
  • 7LongridgeSubstituted forMurrayat 73'minutes
  • 20BaynhamSubstituted forKouider-Aissaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Robson
  • 6Morrison
  • 9McHugh
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Lyon
  • 23Murray
  • 28Carroll
  • 32Mullen
  • 99Kouider-Aissa

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Hogarth
  • 2MullenBooked at 67mins
  • 5Finnie
  • 4Todd
  • 3SandisonSubstituted forGlassat 45'minutes
  • 7Buchanan
  • 6Hutton
  • 10Swann
  • 8MorrisonBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMillerat 78'minutes
  • 11TaylorSubstituted forRussellat 74'minutes
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Miller
  • 14Russell
  • 15Herd
  • 16Pollock
  • 17Adamson
  • 19Miller
  • 20Hamilton
  • 21Glass
  • 22Pyper
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home17
Away1
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen's Park 3, Cowdenbeath 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen's Park 3, Cowdenbeath 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Darren Lyon (Queen's Park).

  4. Post update

    Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nicky Hogarth.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Brody Paterson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Iain Russell (Cowdenbeath).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Kilday (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Stuart Morrison replaces Michael Doyle.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jacob Glass.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Gavin Morrison.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Peter Grant (Queen's Park).

  16. Post update

    Kyle Hutton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nicky Hogarth.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lee Kilday (Queen's Park).

  20. Post update

    Iain Russell (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

