Queen's Park v Cowdenbeath

Match ends, Queen's Park 3, Cowdenbeath 0.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Muir
- 24DoyleSubstituted forMorrisonat 80'minutes
- 4KildayBooked at 66mins
- 5Grant
- 14Paterson
- 21GillespieBooked at 70mins
- 48ConnellSubstituted forLyonat 45'minutes
- 19QuitongoSubstituted forMacLeanat 73'minutes
- 10Galt
- 7LongridgeSubstituted forMurrayat 73'minutes
- 20BaynhamSubstituted forKouider-Aissaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Robson
- 6Morrison
- 9McHugh
- 11MacLean
- 12Lyon
- 23Murray
- 28Carroll
- 32Mullen
- 99Kouider-Aissa
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Hogarth
- 2MullenBooked at 67mins
- 5Finnie
- 4Todd
- 3SandisonSubstituted forGlassat 45'minutes
- 7Buchanan
- 6Hutton
- 10Swann
- 8MorrisonBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMillerat 78'minutes
- 11TaylorSubstituted forRussellat 74'minutes
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Miller
- 14Russell
- 15Herd
- 16Pollock
- 17Adamson
- 19Miller
- 20Hamilton
- 21Glass
- 22Pyper
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 3, Cowdenbeath 0.
Post update
Foul by Darren Lyon (Queen's Park).
Post update
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nicky Hogarth.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Brody Paterson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iain Russell (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Kilday (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Stuart Morrison replaces Michael Doyle.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jacob Glass.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Gavin Morrison.
Post update
Foul by Peter Grant (Queen's Park).
Post update
Kyle Hutton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nicky Hogarth.
Post update
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Lee Kilday (Queen's Park).
Post update
Iain Russell (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.