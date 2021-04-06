Elgin City v Stranraer

Match ends, Elgin City 2, Stranraer 1.
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McHardyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutes
- 3Spark
- 7DingwallBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMailerat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Cameron
- 6MacPhee
- 10DingwallSubstituted forOsadolorat 57'minutes
- 9Hester
- 11O'KeefeBooked at 72minsSubstituted forSopelat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Osadolor
- 14Peters
- 15Sopel
- 16Mailer
- 17Brown
- 18Wilson
- 19Dalling
- 20Miller
- 21Kelly
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 4Cummins
- 5Sonkur
- 2RobertsonBooked at 35mins
- 3BurnsSubstituted forDuffyat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7HiltonSubstituted forVitoriaat 71'minutes
- 8Gallagher
- 24TaylorSubstituted forPatonat 70'minutes
- 10Stirling
- 19Orr
- 20Yates
Substitutes
- 6McManus
- 9Duffy
- 11Vitoria
- 14Elliott
- 17Paton
- 18Devitt
- 21Walker
- 22Hamill
- 23Walker
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 2, Stranraer 1.
Booking
Darryl Duffy (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stranraer).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Brian Cameron.
Booking
Angus Mailer (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Angus Mailer (Elgin City).
Ayrton Sonkur (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ayrton Sonkur (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Darryl Duffy replaces Sean Burns.
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Aidan Sopel replaces Conor O'Keefe.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Angus Mailer replaces Russell Dingwall.
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Stirling (Stranraer).
Post update
David Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.