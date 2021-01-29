Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Departing SPFL secretary Iain Blair insists Scottish football will avoid a repeat of last summer's civil war by completing the season on time and does not think there is any chance of fans returning until the next campaign. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers winger Jordan Jones aims to use his loan spell at Sunderland to impress Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard and press for a starting place next season. (Daily Record) external-link

Now Birmingham have all but clinched the signing of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, The English Championship side are considering going back in with an improved £2.25m offer for Hibs forward Kevin Nisbet.(Daily Record) external-link

With Sam Cosgrove on the verge of a £2m move to Birmingham City, Aberdeen boss will bring in a new striker but that is likely to be the only movement he will make in this window. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen could turn to Scotland U21 striker Fraser Hornby as Sam Cosgrove's short-term replacement. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen are interested in a loan deal for St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry. (Planet Radio) external-link

Celtic captain Scott Brown reckons departing chief executive Peter Lawwell deserves a statue outside Celtic Park after 17 years of service. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The St Johnstone midfield personnel may change regularly but players "fit in seamlessly" to manager Callum Davidson's plans, says Craig Bryson. (Courier) external-link

Full-back Nathan Patterson backs other Rangers academy talents to follow his path to Steven Gerrard's first team. (Herald) external-link