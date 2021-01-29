Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Queen of the South in the Scottish Championship has been called off due to a frozen playing surface.

The pitch was deemed unplayable during a 09:00 GMT inspection.

The postponement leaves the Highland club on 10 league matches this season, while some rivals will be making their 14th outing later on Saturday.

The Championship campaign has been reduced to 27 games after a later than usual start.