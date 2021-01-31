Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Jeremie Frimpong (right) joined Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic in a deal reported to be worth £11.5m

While this season's January transfer window has been less frantic than usual, we have still seen a fair share of intriguing business.

So what has been the story so far? What can we expect as closure nears at 23:00 GMT on Monday? And why has it been so quiet?

BBC Scotland has a look.

The story so far...

The first big transfer rumbling came as St Mirren announced they had agreed a pre-contract with Kilmarnock's Eamonn Brophy. Then-Rugby Park boss Alex Dyer suggested the forward would no longer be selected if he stayed on for the second half of the campaign, which led to a loan deal with the Paisley club.

Motherwell hired manager Graham Alexander following the resignation of Stephen Robinson and quickly turned to Premiership experience, bringing in former Livingston duo Liam Kelly and Steven Lawless.

Hibernian did some shrewd winter recruitment by drafting in former Ross County man Jackson Irvine and Motherwell academy graduate Chris Cadden. Both bring an athletic intensity that has been missing in the Easter Road midfield.

Ross County always seem to be busy at this time of year and it's no different under new boss John Hughes, who has already brought in six new faces, including a return for Jason Naismith, on the back of selling promising teenager Josh Reid to Coventry City and Ross Stewart to Sunderland.

We got a big money move when Celtic turned a huge profit on attacking full-back Jeremie Frimpong, selling to Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of £11.5m and Aberdeen have raised some welcome funds by selling Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City for around £2m.

Not a bad return on a couple of £30,000 signings.

The Championship has also seen its share of eye-catching deals, with leaders Hearts securing the signature of winger Gary Mackay-Steven, while Dundee have lured former Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings to Dens Park.

Who might leave?

Birmingham landed Cosgrove on Sunday, but the English Championship side may not be finished there as Blues boss Aitor Karanka also has his eye on Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet.

Millwall have reportedly made a move for Nisbet's Easter Road team-mate Ryan Porteous and are said to be keen on Motherwell powerhouse Allan Campbell. The Scotland under-21 international will be a free agent in the summer and is likely to wait until then to decide his next move.

Speculation also surrounds Fir Park's Scotland duo Declan Gallagher and Stephen O'Donnell, with the latter's contract up on 1 February.

Olivier Ntcham hasn't had much of a look in at Celtic this season and the midfielder could return to France with Marseilles linked with a loan deal, along with Newcastle.

Speculation surrounding Nisbet (left) and Porteous' (right) future was fuelled further when they both placed on the bench for Saturday's win away to Dundee United

Who's looking to spend?

A lot of will depend on any late departures.

Livingston boss David Martindale has told us he has a midfielder coming in on loan from Europe.

And Aberdeen are definitely seeking a striker since Cosgrove's exit leaves them with Bruce Anderson, just back from an uninspiring loan spell at Ayr United, and the currently injured Curtis Main. The Dons have been tipped to move for Stade de Reims' Scotland U21 international Fraser Hornby.

Would Hibs have time to find replacements if either Porteous or Nisbet leave? Both were unused substitutes in Saturday's win at Tannadice.

While both Old Firm clubs are yet to make any new signings, Premiership leaders Rangers have landed Aberdeen's Scott Wright and Bournemouth's Jack Simpson on pre-contracts for the summer and there could be some last-ditch wrangling to get the former's move to Ibrox done on Monday.

As for Celtic, manager Neil Lennon will want a stand-in for Frimpong and says the club are working on "one or two" deals, while the club has been persistently linked with Preston North End's Ben Davies.

Why's it been so quiet?

Every club budget is under strain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last summer's incomings in the Scottish top flight dropped from 93 to 73 - in comparison to the previous year.

Transfer activity throughout January is always quieter than the pre-season months and - as it stands - five top-flight clubs are yet to make a single January signing.

With just one full day of potential wheeling and dealing to go, Scottish Premiership clubs have recruited a total of 21 players. Last season, the final figure stood at 42.

Will we see a stampede on Monday or a gentle trickle of activity?