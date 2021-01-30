Match ends, Bologna 1, Milan 2.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a penalty saved as AC Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A with victory at Bologna.
Ibrahimovic - who was handed a one-match Coppa Italia ban after clashing with Romelu Lukaku in Tuesday's Milan derby - was thwarted by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, only for Ante Rebic to tap home the rebound.
Franck Kessie doubled the visitors' lead from the spot in the second half.
Andrea Poli pulled a goal back for Bologna with nine minutes remaining.
Roberto Soriano went close to an equaliser not long afterwards, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made a smart save to preserve Milan's lead.
The result lifts the Rossoneri five points clear of second-placed Inter, who host Benevento later on Saturday.
Line-ups
Bologna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Skorupski
- 14Tomiyasu
- 23Larangeira
- 5Soumaoro
- 35DijksBooked at 24minsSubstituted forPalacioat 79'minutes
- 30SchoutenSubstituted forPoliat 79'minutes
- 8DomínguezSubstituted forSvanbergat 67'minutes
- 7OrsoliniSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 67'minutes
- 21SorianoBooked at 56mins
- 10SansoneSubstituted forVignatoat 67'minutes
- 99Barrow
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 3Hickey
- 6Paz
- 11Skov Olsen
- 15Mbaye
- 16Poli
- 18Baldursson
- 24Palacio
- 29De Silvestri
- 32Svanberg
- 34Ravaglia
- 55Vignato
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8TonaliSubstituted forBennacerat 62'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 56Saelemaekers
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forMandzukicat 73'minutes
- 12RebicBooked at 51minsSubstituted forKrunicat 62'minutes
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 4Bennacer
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 9Mandzukic
- 15Hauge
- 18Meité
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bologna 1, Milan 2.
Hand ball by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
Attempt missed. Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).
Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).
Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Rade Krunic.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Davide Calabria.
Offside, Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic tries a through ball, but Rade Krunic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrea Poli.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt saved. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danilo with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 1, Milan 2. Andrea Poli (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen.