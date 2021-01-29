Match ends, Sampdoria 0, Juventus 2.
Champions Juventus ensured they remain in touch with Serie A leaders AC Milan as Andrea Pirlo's side claimed a deserved victory over Sampdoria.
Juve, winners of the last nine titles, were 10 points behind Milan at kick-off after the Rossoneri beat Bologna 2-1.
Goals from Federico Chiesa and Aaron Ramsey moved Juve up to third, seven points off top with one game in hand.
Second-placed Inter Milan can reduce the gap at the summit to two points when they host Benevento at 19:45 GMT.
Italy winger Chiesa, who joined from Fiorentina in October, struck at close range from Alvaro Morata's pass in the 20th minute as the visitors dominated the first half.
Substitute Ramsey sealed the victory in injury-time with a tap-in after Juan Cuadrado had drawn Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero out of his goal.
The result made it four straight wins in all competitions for Juventus - who set up a tantalising Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter by beating SPAL 4-0 in midweek. The first leg of that tie takes place at Inter on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Sampdoria
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 22Yoshida
- 15Colley
- 3Augello
- 6EkdalBooked at 30mins
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forJanktoat 81'minutesBooked at 30mins
- 5Adrien SilvaSubstituted forDamsgaardat 63'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 18ThorsbyBooked at 24mins
- 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forRamírezat 68'minutes
- 10KeitaSubstituted forTorregrossaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Verre
- 9Torregrossa
- 11Ramírez
- 14Jankto
- 16Askildsen
- 19Regini
- 20La Gumina
- 21Tonelli
- 25Ferrari
- 26Léris
- 34Letica
- 38Damsgaard
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 13Danilo
- 14McKennie
- 30BentancurBooked at 37minsSubstituted forRabiotat 75'minutes
- 5ArthurSubstituted forRamseyat 83'minutes
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 84'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forBernardeschiat 78'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 8Ramsey
- 12Lobo Silva
- 25Rabiot
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 41Fagioli
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Michael Fabbri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Juventus 2.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 0, Juventus 2. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Booking
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Post update
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
Booking
Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria).
Post update
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Post update
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Federico Chiesa.