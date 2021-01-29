Last updated on .From the section European Football

Federico Chiesa has scored four goals in five Serie A appearances in 2021

Champions Juventus ensured they remain in touch with Serie A leaders AC Milan as Andrea Pirlo's side claimed a deserved victory over Sampdoria.

Juve, winners of the last nine titles, were 10 points behind Milan at kick-off after the Rossoneri beat Bologna 2-1.

Goals from Federico Chiesa and Aaron Ramsey moved Juve up to third, seven points off top with one game in hand.

Second-placed Inter Milan can reduce the gap at the summit to two points when they host Benevento at 19:45 GMT.

Italy winger Chiesa, who joined from Fiorentina in October, struck at close range from Alvaro Morata's pass in the 20th minute as the visitors dominated the first half.

Substitute Ramsey sealed the victory in injury-time with a tap-in after Juan Cuadrado had drawn Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero out of his goal.

The result made it four straight wins in all competitions for Juventus - who set up a tantalising Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter by beating SPAL 4-0 in midweek. The first leg of that tie takes place at Inter on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).