Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan4BeneventoBenevento0

Inter Milan 4-0 Benevento: Romelu Lukaku scores twice

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku scores for Inter Milan
Inter are the only Serie A side with two players who have scored double figures this season - Romelu Lukaku (14) and Lautaro Martinez (10)

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan thrashed Benevento to keep the pressure on Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Lukaku, 27, slotted in his side's third from the edge of the box and added his 14th Serie A goal of the season 11 minutes later when he found the bottom corner from Alexis Sanchez's pass.

Riccardo Improta's own goal had given Antonio Conte's side a first-half lead.

Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 after 57 minutes with an instinctive finish for his 10th league goal of the campaign.

Inter are two points behind leaders AC Milan, who had moved five points clear with a 2-1 victory over Bologna earlier on Saturday.

Champions Juventus, who beat Sampdoria 2-0, are five points further behind in third but have a game in hand.

Inter have now won seven consecutive Serie A home matches, while their 48 goals is their highest total after 20 Serie A matches since 1958-59.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37SkriniarSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 64'minutes
  • 24Eriksen
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forSensiat 80'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forPinamontiat 81'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 15Young
  • 22Vidal
  • 27Padelli
  • 36Darmian
  • 77Brozovic
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Benevento

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Montipò
  • 27DepaoliBooked at 32mins
  • 15Glik
  • 93Barba
  • 5CaldirolaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forPastinaat 60'minutes
  • 16ImprotaSubstituted forFoulonat 70'minutes
  • 29IonitaSubstituted forTelloat 70'minutes
  • 10ViolaSubstituted forSchiattarellaat 60'minutes
  • 56Hetemaj
  • 9Lapadula
  • 17CaprariSubstituted forInsigneat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Basit
  • 8Tello
  • 12Manfredini
  • 14Dabo
  • 18Foulon
  • 19Insigne
  • 20Di Serio
  • 22Lucatelli
  • 28Schiattarella
  • 30Masella
  • 44Falque
  • 58Pastina
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBenevento
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home12
Away0
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Benevento 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Benevento 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but Achraf Hakimi is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Pasquale Schiattarella (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Pinamonti replaces Romelu Lukaku.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi replaces Roberto Gagliardini.

  11. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 4, Benevento 0. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fabio Depaoli.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Benevento. Roberto Insigne replaces Gianluca Caprari.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij replaces Milan Skriniar.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Daam Foulon (Benevento).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan20144241231846
2Inter Milan20135249232644
3Juventus19116239182139
4Roma1911444132937
5Atalanta19106344232136
6Napoli18111641192234
7Lazio1910453226634
8Hellas Verona198652518730
9Sassuolo198653229330
10Sampdoria2082103031-126
11Fiorentina205782131-1022
12Benevento2064102340-1722
13Bologna2055102535-1020
14Udinese194692028-818
15Spezia194692636-1018
16Genoa194691930-1118
17Torino202992938-915
18Cagliari1935112337-1414
19Parma1927101436-2213
20Crotone1933132243-2112
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories