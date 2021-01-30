Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jadon Sancho scored his third Bundesliga goal of the season

Jadon Sancho scored as Borussia Dortmund ended a run of three games without a win by coming from behind to beat Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Andre Hahn gave the visitors the lead at Signal Iduna Park and Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland hit the bar with a penalty before Thomas Delaney levelled.

England forward Sancho supplied a smart finish from Raphael Guerreiro's pass.

Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai turned into his own net to seal a win that took Dortmund fifth in the table.

They are level on points with fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, having played a game more.