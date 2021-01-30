German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 FC Augsburg: Jadon Sancho scores to end winless run

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho scored his third Bundesliga goal of the season

Jadon Sancho scored as Borussia Dortmund ended a run of three games without a win by coming from behind to beat Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Andre Hahn gave the visitors the lead at Signal Iduna Park and Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland hit the bar with a penalty before Thomas Delaney levelled.

England forward Sancho supplied a smart finish from Raphael Guerreiro's pass.

Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai turned into his own net to seal a win that took Dortmund fifth in the table.

They are level on points with fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, having played a game more.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 2MoreySubstituted forPiszczekat 78'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchulzat 83'minutes
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forBellinghamat 75'minutes
  • 6Delaney
  • 7Sancho
  • 11ReusSubstituted forDahoudat 84'minutes
  • 32Reyna
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23Can
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Tigges

Augsburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 36Oxford
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 19Uduokhai
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 33Strobl
  • 25GruezoSubstituted forCivejaat 75'minutes
  • 22BorduchiBooked at 20minsSubstituted forPedersenat 77'minutes
  • 28HahnSubstituted forVargasat 65'minutes
  • 23RichterSubstituted forJensenat 65'minutes
  • 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forGregoritschat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gumny
  • 3Pedersen
  • 5Suchy
  • 8Khedira
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 16Vargas
  • 24Jensen
  • 40Koubek
  • 41Civeja
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away12

