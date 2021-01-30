Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, TSG Hoffenheim 1.
Bayern Munich moved 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable victory over Hoffenheim.
Jerome Boateng headed the European champions in front before Thomas Muller fired in a second from outside the box.
Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric pulled one back for the visitors before the break but Bayern resumed control in the second half at Allianz Arena.
Robert Lewandowski tapped in for his 24th Bundesliga goal this season and Serge Gnabry completed the haul.
Benjamin Pavard fired in a fifth from the edge of the area but Leroy Sane was offside in the build-up.
Bayern are 10 points ahead of RB Leipzig but have played a game more.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengSubstituted forSüleat 87'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 22RocaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMusialaat 69'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 70'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 74'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 74'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 10Sané
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 39Hoffmann
- 41Richards
- 42Musiala
Hoffenheim
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Baumann
- 15AdamsSubstituted forVogtat 58'minutes
- 6Nordtveit
- 38Posch
- 20GacinovicSubstituted forKaderábekat 58'minutes
- 16Rudy
- 18SamassékouSubstituted forGrillitschat 74'minutes
- 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forBelfodilat 74'minutes
- 30John
- 9BebouSubstituted forDabburat 81'minutes
- 27Kramaric
Substitutes
- 3Kaderábek
- 10Dabbur
- 11Grillitsch
- 12Pentke
- 19Belfodil
- 22Vogt
- 23Adamyan
- 32Bogarde
- 35Beier
- Referee:
- Benjamin Cortus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, TSG Hoffenheim 1.
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pavel Kaderábek (TSG Hoffenheim).
Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Pavel Kaderábek tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Attempt missed. Håvard Nordtveit (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Håvard Nordtveit (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Jérôme Boateng.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by David Alaba.
Attempt blocked. Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ishak Belfodil.
Foul by Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München).
Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Håvard Nordtveit with a headed pass.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Jamal Musiala.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Posch (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Munas Dabbur replaces Ihlas Bebou.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Douglas Costa tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.