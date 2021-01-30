Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Charlie Raglan has scored five goals in 92 appearances for Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town defender Charlie Raglan has signed a new contract with the League Two club.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who has scored once in 31 appearances this season, will now remain at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium until the summer of 2023.

Raglan joined the Robins on loan from Oxford United in January 2019 and made the switch permanent that summer.