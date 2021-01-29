Last updated on .From the section Football

There is an old saying that good things come to those who wait, and that was certainly the case for some of today's English Football League heroes.

It might be seven games, it might nearly 10 years; but when that moment happens, it can be special.

Saturday's games were a story of patience, penalties and a painful reunion with an old foe.

Bees hit Wycombe for seven

Brentford underlined their automatic promotion credentials by scoring five second-half goals to thrash struggling Wycombe Wanderers 7-2.

The Bees, beaten in the Championship play-off final in August, are now 18 league games without defeat and are up to third in the table, with a game in hand on the top two.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney (right) ended a seven-match goal drought and took his tally to 18 goals this season with his double against Wycombe

"To manage to score seven goals is incredible, so big credit to the players," Bees head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London.

The visitors could claim the decisive moment was a rather soft penalty awarded for a challenge on Sergi Canos, which Ivan Toney converted to make it 4-2. Not that Frank thought it mattered.

"We can talk about decisions but when you win 7-2 there is not too much to discuss," the Dane added.

The Chairboys, meanwhile, looks resigned to the drop, sitting 11 points from safety with one win in 14 league outings.

Imps pay penalty in fall from the top

Jorge Grant holds his head in his hands after missing from the spot, one of two missed penalties for Lincoln

In football, only one statistic really matters - the result. Lincoln City know that all too painfully after a 1-0 defeat by Doncaster Rovers saw them overhauled at the League One summit by Hull City.

What adds to the Imps' agony is they had two chances to equalise after Taylor Richards' strike left them trailing - as Jorge Grant and Anthony Scully both had penalties saved by Rovers goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe.

Skipper Grant also hit the crossbar, as 71% possession and 17 attempts on goal failed to bring about a breakthrough.

"Ultimately we haven't won the game," boss Michael Appleton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"These things happen. I fully expect Jorge and Culls to come back in a really positive frame of mind, and score more goals, or at least contribute assists.

"But it's not easy taking penalties, I've been there myself and you've got to be brave."

MK inflict another defeat on sorry Wimbledon

MK Dons are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions against AFC Wimbledon

Elsewhere in the third tier, AFC Wimbledon hosted their least favourite visitors of the season in the form of MK Dons and endured an afternoon to forget.

The Dons of south-west London fell to a ninth defeat in an 11-match winless run in the league in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs at Plough Lane.

Two quick-fire goals from Matt O'Riley and Matthew Sorinola - with the second a deflected effort which went in via both posts - sent the visitors back to Buckinghamshire with all three points.

Glyn Hodges has work to do if Wimbledon, who are 21st and a point from safety, are to avoid a first relegation since their formation in 2002.

"Apologies to the fans as we know what this one means to them," he told BBC Radio London.

"The players are feeling sorry for themselves, but it is about hard work and rolling our sleeves up."

Stevenage leave it late to record crucial win

The battle at the bottom of League Two may not be the first place you would ordinarily look for excitement, but there was plenty of late drama as Grimsby Town hosted Stevenage.

With just a point separating the two strugglers heading into the game, this was a vital contest for both clubs.

Stevenage looked on course for the victory as the clock ticked into injury time, but up stepped Stefan Payne to level matters after 93 minutes to surely rescue a priceless point for the hosts.

Well, not quite.

With the celebrations barely over for the Mariners, Matty Stevens struck a 95th-minute winner to earn a first away win of the season for the Hertfordshire side.

"Unbelievable is the word," Grimsby boss Paul Hurst said. "I've been in the game a long time, and I can't remember being involved in something like that. It's a hard one to take."

Boro are now four points and two places clear of Grimsby, who remain 23rd.

Owls stalwart Palmer scores again... 3,430 days later

Liam Palmer's last goal was almost 10 years ago

Or, nine years, four months and 20 days. That's the length of time that has elapsed since Sheffield Wednesday's stalwart defender Liam Palmer last scored a goal.

The boyhood Wednesdayite netted in a 3-1 win over MK Dons back in September 2011, only his 16th first-team appearance.

It took another 266 appearances for the Worksop-born 29-year-old to grab his second, turning in Elias Kachunga's knockdown to hand the struggling Owls a precious win over Preston.

"Everyone can join in, there's no hard and fast rules as to who can score so I'm delighted for Liam," interim Owls boss Neil Thompson told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"His last game I think I was on the bench. It was great for him and great for the team to get a reaction."