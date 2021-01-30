Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Scott Robertson made 19 league and cup appearances in his four months on loan from Celtic to Gillingham

Doncaster Rovers have signed Scott Robertson on loan from Scottish side Celtic for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder becomes Rovers boss Darren Moore's sixth January signing - and the League One club's fourth this week.

It is a second loan move this season for Robertson, who made 19 appearances for fellow League One side Gillingham over the first half of the campaign.

Robertson joined the Gills on a season-long loan but then got recalled.

Rovers, who are fourth in League One, have this week signed striker Omar Bogle, winger Josh Sims and midfielder John Bostock.

