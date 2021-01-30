Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Curtis Tilt made 13 appearances for the Latics following his original arrival on loan in October from Rotherham United

Wigan Athletic have re-signed defender Curtis Tilt on loan from Championship side Rotherham United for the rest of the season.

Tilt, 29, spent the first half of the season on loan from the Millers at the DW Stadium, playing 13 times, the most recent of them on 29 December.

But he has now returned to rejoin the Latics, who are 23rd in League One.

"The lads are great here. I want to help steady the ship and get the team out of the relegation zone," he said.

"I have stayed in touch with [manager] Leam Richardson over the last few weeks and have continued to assess the situation.

"It is nice to feel wanted; I have seen on Twitter and other social media platforms the comments from Wigan fans and obviously it's great when you know they want you to come and play for their club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.