Quiz: Ten of the best January signings in the Scottish top flight
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
As the clock ticks down to Monday night's transfer deadline, there's still time for your club to squeeze a stellar signing through the window.
A January addition can be the difference between challenging for prizes or being dragged into a dogfight in the second half of the campaign.
Here are 10 of the most impactful January signings since the winter window was implemented nearly two decades ago - can you name them inside three minutes?
Can you name these 10 impactful January signings?
|Hint
|Answers