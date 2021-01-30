Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Adam Thompson has also had spells at Brentford, Wycombe, Barnet and Southend

Leyton Orient have signed Rotherham United centre-back Adam Thompson.

The 28-year-old has agreed a deal until the summer of 2022 at Brisbane Road having left the Championship club by mutual consent after 18 months.

Thompson played 14 games for the Millers as they won promotion to the second tier last season, but has not played a game since League One was halted for Covid-19 in March.

He also won promotion out of League Two with Bury in 2019.

