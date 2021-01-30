Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Regan Poole made 39 league appearances for MK Dons

League One leaders Lincoln City have signed MK Dons defender Regan Poole for an undisclosed fee.

The Imps say the 22-year-old Welshman has signed a "multi-year contract".

He joined Manchester United from Newport in September 2015 but only featured once for the Red Devils before joining MK Dons in June 2019.

Poole, who has made 26 appearances this season, could make his debut for Michael Appleton's side at Gillingham on Friday, 5 February.

