Ryan Swan swoops to make it 2-0 to Warrenpoint at Shamrock Park

Warrenpoint Town moved up to seventh position in the Premiership with an impressive 2-0 win at Portadown.

Two second-half goals saw Point leapfrog Glenavon in the table after their first win in six league games.

Brandon Doyle, playing his first game since signing on loan from Linfield earlier this month, put Warrenpoint ahead on 65 minutes.

Striker Ryan Swan wrapped up the points late on with a close-range diving header.

Both teams had been struggling for form in recent weeks but it was Portadown who made the brighter opening.

Warrenpoint keeper Gabriel Sava had to make saves in the early stages to prevent Sam Warde and Lee Bonis from opening the scoring.

Woodwork woes

Bonis came even closer on 25 minutes when his close-range effort from a Stephen Teggart cross came back off the post with Sava blocking the follow-up effort.

The experienced Sava once again excelled shortly afterwards when he turned a Ben Tilney shot behind for the corner.

Warrenpoint's best opening of the half came from Doyle, making his first start since his loan move from Linfield, but Portadown keeper Jacob Carney was alert to the danger.

Brandon Doyle celebrates scoring the opener against Portadown

At the other end a Bonis cross found Ben Guy inside the penalty area but with more time than he thought, his cushioned shot was again saved by Sava.

Warrenpoint were more of an attacking threat after the interval and Carney had to make two saves, firstly keeping out a low shot from Kealan Dillon and then tipping over an effort from full-back Colm Deasy.

But the visitors eventually did go ahead on 65 minutes when Fra McCaffrey cut the ball back from the right flank for Doyle to beat Carney with a composed finish.

Swan almost doubled the lead when he was put through by Doyle but the striker was thwarted by a combination of Carney and defender Paul Finnegan.

Swan was not to be denied, however, and he rubber-stamped the victory with seven minutes left with a stooping header from a Deasy cross.

Portadown have now won just one of their last 11 Premiership games.

'Result we longed for'

Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray: "It was important for us to come off the last couple of performances and results to try to be positive and get the result we longed for.

"We're delighted to get the clean sheet and delighted to see our two strikers on the scoresheet.

"These games are always tight affairs and we're delighted that we've come out on top today.

"Our second half performance in particular was very strong. We dictated large parts of it and we're pleased for our various departments - up top, midfield and defence - that it has all worked out for us.

"The more we strengthen on the field, the more we have to strengthen off it. We have a lot of experience there with Gavin Dykes and now Rodney (McAree) coming onto the coaching staff will prove to be very valuable to us going into some of the bigger games coming up this season.

"He has only been in with us for a week but he has had an immediate impact - he's very positive around the players and he knows the league inside out so it makes a lot of sense and it's a good fit for us and him.

"We have plenty of games coming up on paper - whether they actually come or not, nobody knows so that's all the more reason ,when they do come around, that you capitalise and take as many points from them as you can.

"We started the season relatively well then hit a bit of a lull in the middle with stops and starts and a couple of hefty beatings so we're delighted to have stopped that."