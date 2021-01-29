Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Alex Dyer has left his job as Kilmarnock manager "by mutual consent" after his side's 3-2 home collapse to St Johnstone.

The 55-year-old Englishman, who took over from Steve Clarke in 2019, has guided the Rugby Park side to just two wins in their last 11 matches.

And his exit was announced two hours after his side conceded a 2-0 lead.

Owner Billy Bowie said: "This was a tough decision for the club and not one which was made lightly."

Dyer had arrived at Kilmarnock in 2017 as assistant to Steve Clarke before the Scot became national head coach following back-to-back club record points totals and a return to European football then took over after Angelo Alessio's ill-fated short spell in charge.

But Saturday's defeat means the Ayrshire side swap places with St Johnstone and drop to ninth, five points above bottom side Hamilton Academical.

"In light of recent results and in the interest of preserving our Scottish Premiership status, we feel this is the correct time for a change," Bowie said.

"Alex is a great man who I have the utmost respect for and he will always be warmly welcomed back to Rugby Park. I want to thank Alex for his important contribution to some truly wonderful days here at Kilmarnock."

Kilmarnock added that they will be making no further comment while their board "are fully focused on securing a replacement" for the former Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic and Notts County defender.