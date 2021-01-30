Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has been under increasing pressure in recent weeks

Marseille's match at home to Rennes in France's Ligue 1 was postponed after violent scenes at their training ground on Saturday.

Local police say that 300 Marseille supporters "violently attacked" officers at the training centre. There were 25 arrests.

Seven police officers were injured.

There have been a number of protests in recent weeks by Marseille fans about the way the club is being run, on and off the pitch.

The French league (LFP) said: "In view of the incidents that took place this afternoon at the Olympique de Marseille training centre, the match has been postponed to a later date."

Supporters briefly broke into the training facility on Saturday afternoon, with the side seventh in Ligue 1 after three successive defeats. The match against Rennes was due to take place at 20:00 GMT.

"300 OM supporters violently attacked police officers present to secure La Commanderie," tweeted the local police.

They added that reinforcements were sent "to put an end to the damage".

Manager Andre Villas-Boas led the club to second in Ligue 1 last season but said on Friday he was unlikely to get a contract extension beyond June and was set to leave at the end of the present campaign.

"It looks like the end," said the Portuguese. "I think it'll all be over in June.

"I'm demanding nothing because looking at where we are it wouldn't be right. And I think everyone agrees with that.

"I can't see an extension materialising.

"The place needs a clear-out including myself, unless I get 10 straight wins maybe not. But I'm responsible for the results and right now they're awful."