Glyn Hodges' final game was a 2-0 home defeat by MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges has left the struggling League One side by mutual consent.

The 57-year-old's tenure came to an end hours after a 2-0 home defeat by MK Dons left them in the relegation zone.

"It is with a genuinely heavy heart that I have to announce we have parted company with Glyn," chief executive Joe Palmer told the club website. external-link

"I think it says it all about the man and his love for the club we were able to come to this decision together."

Hodges started his playing career with Wimbledon and made over 200 league appearances for them.

He returned to the Dons in December 2018 as assistant manager to Wally Downes and then took over on a caretaker basis in September 2019 before being made manager the following month.

Assistant Nick Daws has also left the club and academy coach Mark Robinson has been placed in caretaker charge.

Their next league game sees them visit fellow strugglers Wigan on Saturday, 6 February following Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy quarter-final at Oxford United.