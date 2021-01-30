Celtic 'lacking belief and quality' - Lennon

Neil Lennon admitted he feels let down by his players as he labelled the 2-1 defeat to St Mirren the lowest point of his Celtic managerial career.

A first home loss to the Paisley side since 1990 leaves Celtic 23 points behind Rangers with two games in hand.

Lennon "wouldn't disagree" the pressure of pursuing a 10th consecutive Scottish title has proved too much for his side.

"There has definitely been a disconnect between the team that ended last season and started this one," he said.

"The lack of belief and lack of quality - it's not just individuals, it's a collective, and it's symptomatic of the season.

"It was dreadful. We deserved what we got today. I would say this is the lowest point of the six years I have been manager here [across two spells].

"This is a real test of adversity and you have to show strength. I want to show strength but I need some support and performances from players.

"Too many of them have been insipid this season, to say the least. Whatever walk of life you are in you need to have a form of professional pride. Especially at a club like this."

After Kristian Dennis gave St Mirren an 18th-minute lead, Odsonne Edouard fired Celtic level.

But Ilkay Durmus restored the visitors' advantage before half-time and St Mirren were good value for their first league victory over Celtic in 11 years.

Lennon admits he is at a loss over how to arrest Celtic's slump. And, asked if the players were letting him down, the former Celtic captain said: "Honestly, at this minute I think yes, they are. And they have done for quite a while this season.

"It's difficult to turn it round. You are looking for motivation, ideas. We have tried different formations. I just think the mindset of some of the players has changed."