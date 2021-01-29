Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Wolves have not won in the Premier League since 15 December 2020

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves have 'a lot of concerns' after their poor run of form continued with defeat at Crystal Palace.

Eberechi Eze's winner for Palace means Wolves are without a win in eight league games and 14th in the table, nine points above the relegation zone.

And manager Nuno, who has steered Wolves to successive top-seven finishes, admitted he was facing the biggest challenge of his reign.

"We must improve fast," he added.

Wolves have not been the same since losing talismanic centre-forward Raul Jimenez to a serious head injury two months ago.

They have won just once in 11 league matches without the Mexico forward, who scored 17 times in 38 games last season.

Brazilian forward Willian Jose has been brought in on loan from Real Sociedad to add experience up front and on his first start he was twice denied by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

"We have a lot of concerns - creativity, speed and breaking the lines - we should do better," added Nuno.

"It takes hard work and commitment from all of us. It's something we have to sit down and talk about."

Asked whether it was the toughest moment since he took charge of Wolves in May 2017, Nuno added: "For sure, yes.

"We should step up for it."

Meanwhile, captain Conor Coady said Wolves were in a "really bad place".

"We've got fantastic players but something's going wrong and we need to work out what that is and solve it," added Coady.

"We're in a really bad place and we need to put it right as soon as possible."