Celtic manager Neil Lennon saw his side lose at home for the sixth time this season in all competitions

"It's just a matter of when" Neil Lennon will leave as Celtic manager, says Sportscene pundit James McFadden.

And the former Scotland forward believes planning for a summer reset is the most important task for the faltering champions.

Celtic remain 23 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership after a 2-1 loss at home to St Mirren.

"I think it's more likely that there's going to be a change," McFadden told BBC Scotland's Sportscene.

"I think the most important thing for Celtic is that's there's planning, it can't be that they'll wait and wait. Whatever it is they have to get the decision right, but there has to be a succession plan in place.

"For the last nine seasons it's been brilliant but it seems to have just evaporated this season, so there has to be a plan in place."

St Mirren won at Celtic Park for the first time in 31 years through goals from Kristian Dennis and Ilkay Durmus either side of an Odsonne Edouard reply.

It ended St Mirren's eight-year wait to beat Celtic, and is their first league success against the Glasgow club since 2010.

Lennon's men have two games in hand on Old Firm rivals Rangers, but their season continues to unravel at an alarming rate, with just one win in their last six games.

The Celtic boss labelled the defeat "dreadful", saying it was "the lowest point of the six years I have been manager here [across two spells]."

McFadden said: "It feels like every week you're asking 'is the league over, is that it done?' It's been over for weeks now, and any chance Celtic had of getting back into the title race, however small that was, is totally gone.

"They look like a team that don't believe they can go and win the relevant amount of games to even put some sort of pressure on."

Celtic 'lacking belief and quality' - Lennon

Celtic are 'psychologically done'

Fellow Sportsound pundit Michael Stewart said Celtic's campaign "is just whimpering to a sorry end".

The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder added: "I think we've got to the stage now where you can't expect anything else from Celtic because they are psychologically done. They're in the bin.

"They haven't got anything else to give and the only way that's going to change is a new season, which obviously isn't going to happen until this one's finished, or there's changes.

"You can see the frustration in all aspects of Celtic's game. There is no drive, there is no determination within the team. As soon as one little thing goes against them they fall apart."