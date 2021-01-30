Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Matt Lowton has played more than 150 games for Burnley since signing from Aston Villa in 2015

Four Burnley players - midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson and defenders Kevin Long, Matt Lowton and Erik Pieters - have signed new contracts.

Gudmundsson and Long, both 30, and 31-year-old Lowton have agreed deals that keep them at Turf Moor until June 2023.

The Clarets have also extended 32-year-old Pieters’ contract, which now runs until the end of the 2021-22 season.

“We have to make sure good people, good players and good servants to the club remain,” said Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Iceland international Gudmundsson, English right-back Lowton, Dutch left-back Pieters and Republic of Ireland centre-half Long have made more than 400 Burnley appearances between them and have featured in one of the most successful spells in the Clarets’ history.

Burnley have also turned the loan deal for midfielder Gomez Mancini, 19, into a permanent deal. The France Under-19 international joined from Angers in September, but is yet to play for the first team.