Jean Michael Seri: Fulham midfielder joins Bordeaux on loan
Last updated on .From the section Fulham
Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri has joined Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season.
The Ivory Coast playmaker, 28, signed for Fulham in a £25m deal from Nice in July 2018 and played 32 times in the Premier League, scoring once.
However he spent all of the 2019-20 campaign on loan with Galatasaray.
He only made two Carabao Cup appearances in 2020-21 and did not feature for Fulham in a Premier League match this season.
Fulham are 18th in the Premier League and he joins a Bordeaux side who are eighth in the French top flight.
